Swedish Eco-Battery Could Break China Reliance – Guardian

November 22, 2023

The electric battery industry is hugely reliant on raw materials, or completed batteries, sourced from China and other Asian nations


China's Gotion High Tech Co plans to set up a third of its production capacity overseas by 2025 to meet the demand from foreign electric vehicle (EV) makers and energy storage household clients.
Northvolt said its new battery could be used in electric vehicles.

 

A Swedish firm claims it has made a low-cost, sustainable battery without using lithium, nickel, graphite or cobalt, in a breakthrough which could significantly reduce the world’s reliance on China, The Guardian reported.

Northvolt said its new battery has been designed for electricity storage plants but could in future be used in electric vehicles, such as two wheeled scooters, the report went on.

“Using sodium-ion technology is not new but we think this is the first product ever completely free from critical raw materials. It is a fundamental breakthrough,” said Patrik Andreasson, Northvolt’s vice-president of strategy and sustainability.

Read the full story: The Guardian

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Stellantis and CATL to Build EV Battery Factory in Europe

Foxconn EV Unit’s Low-Powered Market Debut Amid Sector Fears

Kia Bullish on EV Demand Despite Tesla, GM, Ford Fears

Livent Starts Push for $10.6bn Merger to Create Lithium Giant

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

