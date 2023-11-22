Swedish Eco-Battery Could Break China Reliance – Guardian

The electric battery industry is hugely reliant on raw materials, or completed batteries, sourced from China and other Asian nations

A Swedish firm claims it has made a low-cost, sustainable battery without using lithium, nickel, graphite or cobalt, in a breakthrough which could significantly reduce the world’s reliance on China, The Guardian reported.

Northvolt said its new battery has been designed for electricity storage plants but could in future be used in electric vehicles, such as two wheeled scooters, the report went on.

“Using sodium-ion technology is not new but we think this is the first product ever completely free from critical raw materials. It is a fundamental breakthrough,” said Patrik Andreasson, Northvolt’s vice-president of strategy and sustainability.

By Sean O’Meara

