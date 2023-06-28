fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Tesla to See Record Quarter for China Sales, But Market Share Cut

June 28, 2023

US automaker could sell 155,000 cars in China during April to June, up 13% from its record first quarter, but local rivals may have cut the group’s market share, analysts say


People look at cars in the Tesla showroom in Beijing (Reuters).

 

Tesla looks set to enjoy a record quarter for sales in China, although competition from local carmakers remains intense.

Analysts says auto giant BYD and other local rivals are eating into Tesla’s share in the world’s largest EV market.

The US automaker could sell 155,000 cars in China during April to June, an increase of 13% from its record first quarter, according to estimates by Shi Ji, an analyst with China Merchants Bank International Securities.

However, Tesla’s share in China’s battery electric car market would shrink in the quarter to 13.7% from 16% in the first three months, while BYD and Aion, the EV band of Guangzhou Automobile Group, gained share, Shi said.

 

ALSO SEE: China Premier Li Vows to Back Stumbling Economy, Boost Demand

 

Deutsche Bank predicted Tesla’s China sales will hit 153,000 units in the second quarter, while globally it could sell 448,000 units in total.

“Tesla has to sell into China’s lower-tiered cities to seek further growth, but its direct sales model would be too costly to expand its sales network into hundreds of such cities,” Yale Zhang, managing director at Shanghai-based consultancy Automotive Foresight, said.

“BYD, on the other hand, has a big advantage in those markets with dealerships,” he added.

Tesla will announce global sales numbers over the weekend, while China sales will be available from association data in the first week of July.

China is Tesla’s second largest market after North America and home to its biggest factory. It slashed prices for its two ageing models at the beginning of the year to boost sales and started a price war with competitors including BYD following to offer discounts or launch new lower priced models.

 

BYD outsells Tesla in Singapore

While smaller EV players like Nio and Xpeng were struggling with China sales slumping in recent months, BYD bucked the trend and expanded its lead with its offerings of cars priced under 300,000 yuan ($41,500).

BYD is also catching up with Tesla in markets out of China as its exports grow. It has outsold Tesla in Singapore in the first five months while its Atto 3 outsold Tesla’s Model 3 in Australia in May.

Tesla is planning revamped versions of Model 3 and Model Y to shore up sales. The company is also working with Chinese regulators on the approval of its advanced autonomous driving software to be accessible by drivers in China.

As its Shanghai plant achieves an annual production capacity of over 1 million units, Tesla is selling into new markets in the region including Thailand and Malaysia with China-made cars.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Hyundai Reveals $28bn EV Push, China Factories Restructure

 

Toyota Reveals Supercharged EV Battle Plan, New Battery Tech

 

Pakistan in China Nuke Plant Deal, Talks to UAE on Port Sale

 

China Ratifies WTO Agreement to Cut Fishery Subsidies, But…

 

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Chipmakers Shares Drop on Report of New US Chip Bans to China
Chipmakers Shares Drop on Report of New US Chip Bans to China
China Premier Li Vows to Back Stumbling Economy, Boost Demand
China Premier Li Vows to Back Stumbling Economy, Boost Demand
US Urged to Ditch China Science Deal Over Tech Theft Fears
US Urged to Ditch China Science Deal Over Tech Theft Fears
China Ratifies WTO Agreement to Cut Fishery Subsidies, But...
China Ratifies WTO Agreement to Cut Fishery Subsidies, But...
logo

Electric Vehicles

Chinese State Banks Selling Dollars to Slow Currency’s Decline
Chinese State Banks Selling Dollars to Slow Currency’s Decline
Jim Pollard 27 Jun 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com