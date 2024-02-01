fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Trump Eyes 60% China Tariffs, Sparks New Trade War Fears – WP

February 1, 2024

Trump has vowed to take on China again if he wins a second term, promising to be tougher on Beijing than Biden


Trump supports downgrading China’s trade status.

 

Former US President Donald Trump is said to be looking at plans to hike up tariffs on all Chinese imports if he returns to power, a move that would almost certainly spark a new trade war between the superpowers, the Washington Post reported.

Publicly, the GOP front-runner has endorsed downgrading China’s trade status with the United States, revoking China’s position as a “most favoured nation” for trade which is applied to almost all countries the US trades with, the story went on.

Privately, Trump is said to have discussed with advisers the possibility of imposing a flat 60% tariff on all Chinese imports, which could lead to enormous disruptions to global trade, economists warn.

Read the full story: The Washington Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

US May Hike Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Other Goods – WSJ

Europe Assessing Tariffs on Chinese EVs Amid Subsidy Concerns

US Reassessing Trump-Era China Tariffs As Inflation Bites

US Exempts Fewer Chinese Goods From Trump Tariffs Than Expected

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

