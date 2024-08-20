fbpx

Carbon

Trump Victory ‘Would Scupper US Climate Goals’ – Guardian

August 20, 2024

Energy policy analysts say Donald Trump’s energy policies could hike US carbon emissions by 2.7 billion tonnes


Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump looks on as he campaigns in Charlotte, North Carolina, US, on July 24, 2024. Photo: Reuters

 

If Donald Trump wins November’s US presidential election, it could lead to billions of tonnes of extra carbon pollution wrecking the US’s climate targets, The Guardian reported.

Trump’s return to the White House, the story continued, and the implementation of the energy and environmental policies in the controversial Project 2025 document would “significantly increase” the country’s carbon emissions by 2.7 billion tonnes above their current trajectory by 2030, new analysis forecast.

That surge in extra pollution – comparable to the entire annual emissions of India – would scupper any chance of the US meeting its goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030, which scientists say is imperative to help the world avert disastrous climate change.

“The US faces a fork in the road starting in January of 2025 with two climate and energy policy pathways that are highly divergent,” said Anand Gopal, executive director of policy research at Energy Innovation, a non-partisan energy thinktank that conducted the analysis. “These future policy pathways result in stark differences for our health, our pocketbooks, the economy and climate.”

Read the full story: The Guardian

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Australian Banks Wind Down Loans to Carbon-Intensive Projects
Australian Banks Wind Down Loans to Carbon-Intensive Projects
Sean O'Meara 14 Aug 2024
