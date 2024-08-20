Trump Victory ‘Would Scupper US Climate Goals’ – Guardian

If Donald Trump wins November’s US presidential election, it could lead to billions of tonnes of extra carbon pollution wrecking the US’s climate targets, The Guardian reported.

Trump’s return to the White House, the story continued, and the implementation of the energy and environmental policies in the controversial Project 2025 document would “significantly increase” the country’s carbon emissions by 2.7 billion tonnes above their current trajectory by 2030, new analysis forecast.

That surge in extra pollution – comparable to the entire annual emissions of India – would scupper any chance of the US meeting its goal of cutting emissions in half by 2030, which scientists say is imperative to help the world avert disastrous climate change.

“The US faces a fork in the road starting in January of 2025 with two climate and energy policy pathways that are highly divergent,” said Anand Gopal, executive director of policy research at Energy Innovation, a non-partisan energy thinktank that conducted the analysis. “These future policy pathways result in stark differences for our health, our pocketbooks, the economy and climate.”

Read the full story: The Guardian

By Sean O’Meara

