China-US Economic Ties

US Chip Curbs May Have Big Impacts on US Firms – Yahoo

October 23, 2022

US chip equipment makers could lose market share and revenue to competitors in countries like Japan and South Korea, if firms find a workaround for the latest curbs, one analyst said


Korean memory chipmakers Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix look likely to avoid US export curbs on firms working in China, sources said on Tuesday.
This image shows staff at Samsung Electronics with wafers at its chip plant in Hwaseong, South Korea. The chip giant was one of several that won an exemption over the export rules unveiled two weeks go by the US. Handout image given to Reuters on June 30, 2022 by Samsung.

 

Export controls imposed by the Biden Administration on makers of advanced computer chips and chip equipment makers could throw the global semiconductor sector into disarray, with losses felt by more than Chinese companies targeted by the move, a report by Yahoo Finance says, noting impacts on key US companies such as Nvidia and Applied Materials and citing analysts who said China’s massive demand for chips could be jeopardized and the ‘innovation cycle’ picked apart in a way that harms American businesses.

US firms such as equipment makers face the risk of losing market share and revenue to competitors in countries that have had friendlier relations with the US, such as Japan and South Korea, and if companies there find a workaround for the latest measures it could backfire on the US, the report said, citing Reva Goujon, director of Rhodium Group.

Meanwhile, the curbs are a major threat to at least 43 senior executives working with 16 publicly-listed Chinese semiconductor companies because they are American citizens, who were banned from working for Chinese companies (and could lose their citizenship) under the measures announced on October 7, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Read the full report: Yahoo Finance.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

