US Chipmaker Fined $500,000 for Chips Sent to China – NYT

US chipmaker GlobalFoundries has been fined by Washington for shipping chips to a banned Chinese supplier

US chipmaker GlobalFoundries has been fined $500,000 after confessing that it shipped products valued at over $17 million to a Chinese firm on a restricted trade list, according to a report by the New York Times, which said it sent 74 shipments of wafers to SJ Semiconductor from February 2021 to October 2022.

SJ Semiconductor was put on the Commerce Department’s Entity List in December 2020 because it had ties to China’s top chipmaker SMIC, which had dealings with the country’s military complex and was deemed to pose a threat to US security, the report said.

However, GlobalFoundries is a supplier to the US Defense Department and had a “history of exemplary compliance”. It had also received $3.1 billion in grants to triple its production capacity in New York State under the government’s Chips and Science Act. So, the company was given a relatively small penalty because it voluntarily disclosed the information and cooperated with government investigators.

Read the full report: New York Times.

ALSO SEE: