US, Japan and Taiwan Agree to Share Drone Intel – FT

The United States, Japan and Taiwan have agreed to share real-time data from reconnaissance drones to improve military coordination and prepare for a potential Chinese invasion, according to a report by the Financial Times, which said Taipei is set to receive four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones under a $600-million deal signed during the Trump administration.

Washington would allow the drones to integrate into the unmanned system US and Japanese forces use to monitor Beijing so the US and partners can also assess all information the drones gather, the report said, which noted that China has ramped up military activities around Taiwan recently, simulating precision strikes and an island blockade. The move is likely to upset Beijing, given it has warned against forming such alliances.

