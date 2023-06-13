fbpx

US, Japan and Taiwan Agree to Share Drone Intel – FT

June 13, 2023

The US, Japan and Taiwan have agreed to share real-time data from reconnaissance drones to improve military coordination and prepare for a potential Chinese invasion, a new report says


Taiwan is set to receive four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones acquired from General Atomics under a $600m deal with the previous US administration. Photo: GA-ASI.

 

The United States, Japan and Taiwan have agreed to share real-time data from reconnaissance drones to improve military coordination and prepare for a potential Chinese invasion, according to a report by the Financial Times, which said Taipei is set to receive four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones under a $600-million deal signed during the Trump administration.

Washington would allow the drones to integrate into the unmanned system US and Japanese forces use to monitor Beijing so the US and partners can also assess all information the drones gather, the report said, which noted that China has ramped up military activities around Taiwan recently, simulating precision strikes and an island blockade. The move is likely to upset Beijing, given it has warned against forming such alliances.

Taiwan Invasion ‘Could Wipe Off up to $1 Trillion Per Year’

 

China Preparing for War, Taiwan Foreign Minister Tells CNN

 

Taiwan ‘Should Destroy TSMC’ If China Invades: US Strategists

 

Taiwan Defence Spending to Focus on ‘Total’ China Blockade

 

China Tensions a Factor in Berkshire TSMC Stake Sale: Buffett

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

