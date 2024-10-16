fbpx

US Researchers Make Cement With 98% Less CO2 – New Atlas

October 16, 2024

The finding by a team at the University of California is significant because cement production accounts for 8% of CO2 worldwide


Workers pour cement to construct a new bus lane. Because of the complexities of producing cement,
Workers pour cement to construct a new bus lane. Photo: Reuters.

 

A team of researchers at the University of California have achieved a breakthrough that could almost eliminate the output of carbon dioxide generated in the production of cement, according to a new report.

UCLA team devised a way to make cement with 98% less CO2 emissions by decomposing limestone – the raw material used to make cement – “to access calcium oxide, aka lime, without releasing carbon dioxide in the process,” according to a report by New Atlas.

The finding is significant because cement production accounts for 8% of CO2 worldwide. However, the method used to achieve ZeroCAL, as the product has been named (short for ‘zero carbon lime’), still needs refining, because it requires more energy than traditional method and requires considerable water, the report said.

 

ALSO SEE: Energy Emissions Set to Peak But ‘Not in Time’ For Climate Goals

 

Cement production
Cement production. Image: Freepix, edited by Aarushi Agrawal.

Instead of heating limestone with a fossil fuel, the team dissolved sedimentary rock feedstock in a water-based solution containing a common industrial acid and separated calcium via membrane nano-filtration. An electrochemical process is then carried out to produce calcium hydroxide, it said.

The UCLA research team is reportedly working with India’s largest cement maker, Ultratech Cement, to build a plant that can produce several metric tons of lime per day with the ZeroCAL process. A paper explaining the process was published last week by the American Chemical Society.

The cement ‘breakthrough’ appears to hold significant potential for carbon emission reduction.

Read the full report: New Atlas.

 

ALSO SEE:

Scientists Fear Nature’s Carbon Sinks Are Failing – Guardian

Energy Emissions Set to Peak But ‘Not in Time’ For Climate Goals

BP Dumps Oil Pledge While Chasing Billions in Climate Subsidies

Floods or Drought: Climate Change Worsens Global Water Woes

Booming Solar Puts 2030 Renewable Energy Goals ‘Within Reach’

China Carbon Market Set to Include Steel, Cement, Aluminium

Extreme Weather Cost China More Than $10 Billion In July Alone

China Turns to Carbon Capture, Biomass For Coal Power Emissions

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

