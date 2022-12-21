fbpx

World’s Second-Biggest Hydro Plant Starts in China – Yicai

December 21, 2022

Baihetan – the world’s second largest dam and hydropower generator after Three Gorges – began producing ‘clean energy’ on Tuesday


The Baihetan hydropower dam has started generating power, Yicai Global said on Tuesday Dec 20, 2022.
Baihetan dam and hydropower plant is seen on the border between Yunnan and Sichuan province in southern China in this drone photo from June 28, 2021 (CNSphoto via Reuters).

 

The 16-gigawatt Baihetan dam – the world’s second largest hydropower plant after the Three Gorges Dam – began generating clean energy on Tuesday, according to a report by Yicai Global, which said the giant dam was located on the Jinsha river, an upstream branch of the Yangtze in southwestern China.

Baihetan has 16 generator units, each with a capacity of 1 million kilowatts, and will relay power to Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces in the country’s east, the report said, adding that it is expected to go into full operation in 2023, “when it will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 51.6 million tons a year”.

Read the full report: Yicai Global.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

