World’s Second-Biggest Hydro Plant Starts in China – Yicai

Baihetan – the world’s second largest dam and hydropower generator after Three Gorges – began producing ‘clean energy’ on Tuesday

The 16-gigawatt Baihetan dam – the world’s second largest hydropower plant after the Three Gorges Dam – began generating clean energy on Tuesday, according to a report by Yicai Global, which said the giant dam was located on the Jinsha river, an upstream branch of the Yangtze in southwestern China.

Baihetan has 16 generator units, each with a capacity of 1 million kilowatts, and will relay power to Jiangsu and Zhejiang provinces in the country’s east, the report said, adding that it is expected to go into full operation in 2023, “when it will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 51.6 million tons a year”.

