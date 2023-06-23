80% Tech Transfer Value in US-India Jet Engine Deal – Mint

The multi-billion-dollar jet engine production deal signed by GE and Hindustan Aeronautics involves the transfer of 80% of jet engine tech by value, which has not been shared with any other country

The US-India jet engine production agreement signed by General Electric and Hindustan Aeronautics involves the transfer of approximately 80% of jet engine technology by value, according to a report by India’s LiveMint, which cited a CNBC-TV18 report saying US engine technology had not been shared this widely with any other country and it was likely to be a “multi-billion-dollar deal” approved at the highest political levels in both countries.

“India and HAL will get technology for special coating for erosion and corrosion, repair technology for turbine, compression disc and blades, coating and machining of single crystal turbine blades, machining & coating of hot-end parts, complete tech transfer for blisk machining, machining of powder metallurgy, polymer matrix composite, laser drilling for combustion and bottle boring of shafts of GE jet engines,” according to the report, which noted that the technology transfer is likely to happen in phases and by the end of three years, 80% of the value added to the engine will happen in India.

Read the full report: LiveMint.

ALSO SEE: