ESG

YouTube Cuts 10,000 China, Russia Propaganda Videos – CNBC

July 22, 2025

YouTube axes thousands of accounts set up by China, Russia and others in move to counter disinformation. Meta also cut millions of profiles for inauthentic or ‘spammy’ content


YouTube is displayed on a smartphone with YouTube seen in the background, in this Sept 2023 image in Brussels, by Jonathan Raa, NurPhoto via Reuters).

 

Nearly 11,000 YouTube channels and accounts linked to state propaganda campaigns by China, Russia, plus a handful of other countries and sources were removed in the second quarter, Google announced on Monday.

More than 7,700 channels were linked to campaigns by China, with content in both Chinese and English, while over 2,000 (in multiple languages) were linked to Russia, according to a report by CNBC, which said 20 channels, plus four ad accounts and a blog were linked to RT, a Russian state media outlet.

The removal of accounts was done by the Google Threat Analysis Group in a bid to counter global disinformation campaigns and “coordinated influence” operations, it said, adding that over 23,000 accounts were taken down in the first quarter.

Meta said last week that it has been doing similar work, removing about 10 million profiles in the first half of this year for impersonating large content producers and “spammy” or inauthentic content such as material created by artificial intelligence tools.

Meta said it now has technology that can detect duplicate videos and reduce the distribution of images or videos that are reused without crediting the original creator.

These moves come at a time when AI has made it easier to mass-produce content for social outlets. Low quality content has become known as “AI slop.”

 

Read the full report: CNBC.

 

ALSO SEE:

Facebook Partner Says Phone Apps Spy on Users for Adverts

China Orders Apple to Cut WhatsApp, Threads from App Store

Fake Chinese Accounts Flourish on X, Analysis Shows – WaPo

China’s Theft of Trade Secrets Our No1 Concern: US Patent Chief

Video Call With Deepfakes Costs UK Firm $25m in Hong Kong

High-Tech Asian Crime Wave: Cyber Scams, Casinos Loot Billions

Big Tech ‘Doing Little’ to Counter Rampant Scams on Social Media

Suspicion And Mistrust Continuing to Shadow TikTok

Meta Links Chinese Law Enforcement to ‘Spamouflage’ Posts

Kids Turn to China’s TikTok as West’s YouTube Falls Behind

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

