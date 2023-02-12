fbpx

Amazon in Talks to Buy India Video Outlet MX Player – TechCrunch

February 12, 2023

Amazon is talks with Times Internet on the possibility of buying MX Player, one of India’s largest on-demand video streaming services, new report says


Amazon is in talks to buy MX Player from Times Internet, TechCrunch has reported.
Amazon is talks with Times Internet, which bills itself as India’s largest digital products company, on the possibility of buying MX Player, one of the country’s largest on-demand video streaming services, according to a report by TechCrunch, which cited four sources and said the American e-commerce group wants to expand its entertainment services in a key overseas market.

Times India bought MX Player in 2018 for $140 million and the site – “popular for supporting a wide range of video formats and reliability on low-cost Android smartphones” – has grown with original content in recent years and now has over 300 million users around the world, it said, but the sources warned that talks are ongoing and may not end in a deal.

Read the full report: TechCrunch.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

