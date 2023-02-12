fbpx

Alibaba Sells Final Stake in India’s Paytm For $167 Million

February 12, 2023

Chinese tech giant’s sell-out comes days after Paytm posted its first-ever quarterly operating profit. Meanwhile, Morgan Stanley Asia bought 5 million Paytm shares in trading on Friday


A QR code of Paytm is seen at a mobile repair shop in Kolkata. Reuters file photo.

 

China’s Alibaba Group has sold its remaining stake in Indian digital payments firm Paytm. Stock exchange data put the deal at 13.78 billion rupees (just over $167 million).

The Chinese tech giant’s sell-out comes days after Paytm posted its first-ever quarterly operating profit as a listed firm, nine months ahead of its own target.

Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce Pvt Ltd sold 21.4 million shares of Paytm on Friday at 642.74 rupees apiece, a 9% discount to Thursday’s close, NSE stock exchange data showed.

Paytm’s stock tumbled nearly 8% on Friday to close at 650.55 rupees, but it is still up nearly 23% so far this year.

Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte bought 5.42 million shares of Paytm at 640 rupees on Friday, the data showed.

It was not immediately clear why Alibaba sold the stake. Paytm and Alibaba did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

ALSO SEE:

G20 Considering Whether to Regulate Crypto, Indian Minister Says

 

In January, Alibaba sold a 3.1% stake in the company through a block deal worth $125 million. Before that, the Chinese firm had a 6.26% stake in Paytm.

Paytm, which is also backed by China’s Ant Group and Japan’s SoftBank Group, has been under pressure to turn profitable ever since its dismal listing in November 2021.

The stock has declined around 70% since listing, and tumbled 60% in 2022.

Earlier this week, Macquarie Research double-upgraded the stock to “outperform” from “underperform”, and bumped up the price target by around 80% to 800 rupees.

“Perhaps the last bear on the stock on sell side, we change our view and we double upgrade PayTM to outperform,” Macquarie analyst Suresh Ganapathy said.

“We see a very visible change in approach of the management to deliver profits as evidenced by core EBIDTA profitability reported recently. We were earlier expecting losses to continue but at current rate of revenues and operating leverage kicking in, we expect accounting profits to be delivered by FY26.”

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

ALSO SEE:

 

India’s Paytm Shares Slump 10% as SoftBank Cuts Stake

 

India’s Paytm in 2023 Profits Pledge After IPO Flop

 

RBI Tells Paytm Payments Bank To Halt Adding Customers: ET

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

