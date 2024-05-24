fbpx

Type to search

Uncategorized

Analysts Discover Simple Cargo Ship Emissions Solution – NA

May 24, 2024

International shipping is responsible for around 3% of global man-made carbon emissions but researchers say they have an obvious answer


Containers are stacked at Yangshan port in Shanghai. Photo: Reuters

 

Researchers have come up with an ingenious, low-tech way to cut cargo ship emissions, New Atlas reported, that doesn’t involve new fuels or giant sail-wings.

The Blue Visby Solution means you don’t have to alter the ships at all, the tech and science news website story continued, they just have to be piloted differently – and go slower.

Currently, most cargo ships follow an operational practice known as “sail fast, then wait” (SFTW), going as quickly as they can from port A to port B and when they get there, they sit and wait, continuing to burn fuel, until it’s time for them to dock and load or unload their cargo.

But one study cited by the Blue Visby team found that 87% of voyages could reduce their speed by an average of just 1 knot, and meet all their deadlines while reducing emissions by 16%.

Read the full story: New Atlas

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Red Sea Crisis Likely to Drag on For Some Time: Shipping Chief

Shipping Chaos Set to be ‘New Normal’ Amid War, Climate Change

Musk’s Starlink Drawing More Shipping Groups – Seatrade

Shipping Group Maersk Cuts Growth Outlook on China Curbs

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Tesla Chops Output of Model Y Electric Vehicles in Shanghai
Tesla Chops Output of Model Y Electric Vehicles in Shanghai
Hang Seng, Nikkei, China Stocks Slide on Fading US Rate Hopes
Hang Seng, Nikkei, China Stocks Slide on Fading US Rate Hopes
Nvidia Chip Prices Take a Hit in Duel With China's Huawei
Nvidia Chip Prices Take a Hit in Duel With China's Huawei
China, South Korea, Japan to Meet in First Summit in 4 Years
China, South Korea, Japan to Meet in First Summit in 4 Years
logo

Uncategorized

Biden: Foxconn, Trump’s US Factory ‘Was Just a Con’ – ABC
Biden: Foxconn, Trump’s US Factory ‘Was Just a Con’ – ABC
Sean O'Meara 13 May 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com