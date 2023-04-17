Musk’s Starlink Drawing More Shipping Groups – Seatrade

A growing list of shipping owners have been drawn to Elon Musk’s internet communications service provided by SpaceX’s low-earth orbit satellites, new report says.

Columbia Ship Management (CSM) and Greek shipowner Costamare are the latest maritime groups set to trial Elon Musk’s satellite internet service Starlink, according to a report by Seatrade Maritime News, which said a growing list of leading names in the sector – such as Enesel SA, Eastern Pacific Shipping, Solstad, Anglo-Eastern, Mitsui OSK Lines, and NYK – had been drawn to service provided by a constellation of low-earth orbit satellites operated by SpaceX.

Anglo-Eastern trialled the service on 12 vessels on Starlink’s RV serviced and announced in March that it expects to boost that number to 200 by year-end, the report said, quoting the group’s chief information officer, who hailed the service as a “game-changer” that gave crews internet access similar to any office or homes. Columbia’s CEO was also quoted as saying he felt “Starlink has the potential to revolutionise the maritime industry .. even in the most remote parts of the world.”

Read the full report: Seatrade Maritime News.

