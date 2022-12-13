fbpx

Apple’s Japan Supply Chain Investment Now $100bn, Says Cook

December 13, 2022

Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook revealed the total on a visit to the epicentre of the Japanese chip industry


Apple said it had increased its spending on suppliers in Japan by nearly a third since 2019. Photo: Reuters
Tech giant Apple has invested more than $100 billion in its Japanese supply network over the last five years.

Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook revealed the sum on a visit to the epicentre of the country’s semiconductor industry on Tuesday.

In a statement, Apple said it had boosted its spending on suppliers in Japan by more than 30% since 2019, with a network spanning nearly 1,000 companies, from multi-nationals to family-run businesses.

 

It called Sony Group Corp one of its biggest suppliers in Japan for providing camera sensors for iPhone products, while also mentioning medium- and small enterprises including textile firm Inoue Ribbon Industry Co and mold manufacturer Shincron Co as partners.

Cook said in a Monday tweet he visited Kumamoto prefecture in southwestern Japan, home to factories of many semiconductor and leading technology firms, including one under construction by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC).

Apple said 29 Japanese suppliers have committed to converting to renewable energy for Apple-related businesses by 2030, including Sony, Murata Manufacturing Co, Keiwa Inc, Fujikura and Sumitomo Electric Industries.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Apple Revenue Forecast Cut as Covid Curbs Hit iPhone Output

Apple Warns Covid Curbs in China Have Hit iPhone Output

 

 

