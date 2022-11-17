fbpx

Type to search

Asia

Asia Won’t ‘Allow’ Cold War Attempts: Xi Jinping at APEC

November 17, 2022

Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena for big power contest, the Chinese President said


China's President Xi Jinping looks on as he attends a session during the G20 Leaders' Summit, in Bali, Indonesia
The Chinese President is also expected to have talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on the sidelines of APEC. Image: Reuters

 

The Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena for a big power contest, said Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday.

No attempt to wage a new cold war in the region will ever be allowed, he added, according to state media reports.

Xi made the remarks in a written speech for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit on Thursday. He had been due to give an address to the business forum but then cancelled, organisers said.

 

Also on AF: US Regulators Seen Getting Good Access to Chinese Firms’ Books

 

The Chinese President is also expected to have talks with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, on the sidelines of APEC, later in the day.

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are among the leaders gathering for the APEC forum in Thailand, which starts Friday. French President Emmanuel Macron is a special guest.

Thailand’s Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said the meeting of the 21-member bloc “takes place at a pivotal juncture” with the world facing multiple risks.

The APEC meeting comes on the heels of the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Bali where Xi met his US counterpart Joe Biden for the first time since 2017.

The two leaders spoke on a number of difficult topics, according to the White House, including China’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive actions toward Taiwan,” Beijing’s “non-market economic practices,” and practices in “Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and human rights more broadly.”

 

  •  Reuters with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Read more:

China Keen to Speed up Free-Trade Talks With South Korea: Xi

Albanese Meets Xi, as Australia and China Eye Warmer Ties

China Hits Back at Canada Over Minerals Firms Exit Order

Xi Seeks Cooperation With Scholz in ‘Times of Change, Turmoil’

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

PBOC Governor Yi, Janet Yellen Hold ‘Frank’ Meeting at G20
PBOC Governor Yi, Janet Yellen Hold ‘Frank’ Meeting at G20
China Evergrande HQ Land up For Sale at $1 Billion
China Evergrande HQ Land up For Sale at $1 Billion
China's Leaders Under Pressure as Economy's Struggles Deepen
China's Leaders Under Pressure as Economy's Struggles Deepen
Biden to Discuss Taiwan 'Red Lines' With Xi Jinping - SCMP
Biden to Discuss Taiwan 'Red Lines' With Xi Jinping - SCMP
logo

Asia

Singapore’s Temasek to Write Down $275m FTX Investment
Singapore’s Temasek to Write Down $275m FTX Investment
Vishakha Saxena 17 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com