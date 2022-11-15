Albanese Meets Xi, as Australia and China Eye Warmer Ties

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a formal meeting on Tuesday, which was the first by leaders of the two countries since 2016.

The leaders of Australia and China have moved to get past years of disagreements in a bid to warm up frosty bilateral ties.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a formal meeting on Tuesday, which was the first by leaders of the two countries since 2016.

After talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Indonesia, Albanese said they had discussed trade, consular and human rights issues and had acknowledged their “highly complementary” economies.

“Australia seeks a stable relationship with China. We have big differences to manage but we’re always going to be better off when we have dialogue and are able to talk constructively and respectfully, but also honestly,” Albanese told a news conference after the meeting, which lasted just over 30 minutes.

The meeting took place after both countries worked to improve relations since the election defeat of former Australian PM Scott Morrison in May, whose relationship with China was overshadowed by disputes over trade, Taiwan, human rights and the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic.

ALSO SEE:

Trade, Journalists Jailed in China

Xi said there had never been a fundamental conflict of interest between the two countries, which had great potential for economic and trade cooperation.

China is Australia’s biggest trading partner, accounting for up to a third of its roughly A$475 billion ($303 billion) of annual exports.

“Sino-Australian relations has encountered difficulties in past years, and this is not what we wanted to see,” Xi said, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

Albanese said he raised the issue of Chinese tariffs and bans on Australian goods, first levelled in 2020 in response to Australia’s calls for an international inquiry into the origin of the Covid-19 pandemic, but warned against expecting immediate changes.

“I put forward Australia’s position when it comes to the blockages in our trading relationship,” Albanese said.

“It was a positive discussion, we put forward our position. It was not anticipated that a meeting such as that you get immediate declarations.”

Australia’s relations with China began to sour in 2017 when Australia introduced laws to deal with what it said was Chinese interference in Australian politics.

Beijing was also angered by Canberra’s 2018 decision to ban its tech giant Huawei from its 5G network on national security grounds, a decision followed by other Western nations.

Two Australian journalists, Cheng Lei and Yang Hengjun, are in jail in China awaiting sentences after closed-door national security trials.

Albanese said China acknowledged that Australia had raised the issue of the imprisoned journalists but he gave no further details.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: