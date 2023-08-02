fbpx

Australia Lawmakers Call for Government WeChat Ban – AP

August 2, 2023

A senate committee says the move would make Australia a more difficult target for serious foreign interference


Overseas users of WeChat have been notified that their comments are being stored in China, a new report says.
The WeChat app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration. Photo: Reuters

 

Australian lawmakers have recommended that China’s most popular social media platform, WeChat, be banned from federal government devices, AP News reported, alongside a ban on video-sharing app TikTok.

Canberra’s Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media also demanded more clarity and transparency from Facebook and Twitter to protect Australia from threats of foreign interference through the “weaponisation” of social media platforms, the report went on.  

Read the full story: AP News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Overseas WeChat Users Warned All Data Sent to China – RFA

CCP Could See Hong Kong Protesters’ TikTok Data – Guardian

China’s WeChat Shuts Down Bloomberg Account – SCMP

China’s WeChat Set to Follow Weibo, Post Users’ Locations

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

