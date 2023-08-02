Australia Lawmakers Call for Government WeChat Ban – AP

A senate committee says the move would make Australia a more difficult target for serious foreign interference

Australian lawmakers have recommended that China’s most popular social media platform, WeChat, be banned from federal government devices, AP News reported, alongside a ban on video-sharing app TikTok.

Canberra’s Committee on Foreign Interference through Social Media also demanded more clarity and transparency from Facebook and Twitter to protect Australia from threats of foreign interference through the “weaponisation” of social media platforms, the report went on.

Read the full story: AP News

By Sean O’Meara

Also on AF:

Overseas WeChat Users Warned All Data Sent to China – RFA

CCP Could See Hong Kong Protesters’ TikTok Data – Guardian

China’s WeChat Shuts Down Bloomberg Account – SCMP

China’s WeChat Set to Follow Weibo, Post Users’ Locations