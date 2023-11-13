fbpx

Type to search

China-US Economic Ties

Biden Keen to Resume Military Ties With China to Avoid Flare-ups

November 13, 2023

The Biden-Xi talks on Wednesday will cover issues from Israel’s war with Hamas, Russia’s war with Ukraine, North Korea, Taiwan, the Indo-Pacific, rights, fentanyl, plus AI, trade and economic ties


China's President Xi meets US leader Joe Biden in Bali at the G20 summit in November 2022. The pair are due to meet again on Wednesday, when many issues will be discussed, although analysts are not expecting any major breakthroughs (Reuters).

 

US President Joe Biden is keen to stabilize ties with China by refreshing links between the two country’s militaries.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday the US wanted to re-establish military-to-military contacts with China when the president meets the Chinese leader this week.

Biden will meet President Xi Jinping in person for the first time in a year on Wednesday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. It will be only the second in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in January 2021.

“The president is determined to see the re-establishment of military-to-military ties because he believes it’s in the US national security interest,” Sullivan said in an interview with CBS. “We need those lines of communication so that there aren’t mistakes or miscalculations or miscommunication.”

 

ALSO SEE: Chinese Chipmaker Sues Micron For Alleged Patent Infringements

 

Sullivan said restored military ties could take place at every level from senior leadership to the tactical operational level, as well “on the water and in the air in the Indo-Pacific.”

Sullivan said on CNN’s “State of the Union” that Biden would seek to “advance the ball” on military ties during his meeting with Xi, but declined to provide further details.

“The Chinese have basically severed those communication links. President Biden would like to re-establish that,” Sullivan said. “This is a top agenda item.”

The Biden-Xi meeting is expected to cover global issues from the Israel-Hamas war to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, North Korea’s ties with Russia, Taiwan, the Indo-Pacific, human rights, fentanyl production, artificial intelligence, as well as “fair” trade and economic relations, a senior US official said.

Relations between the two countries grew frosty after Biden ordered the shooting down in February of a suspected Chinese spy balloon that flew over the United States.

But top Biden administration officials have since visited Beijing and met with their counterparts to rebuild communications and trust.

 

  • Reuters report with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

US Playing a ‘Sad Game’ With Nvidia, Chip Firms: Chinese Media

 

China Joins US, EU in Vow to Tackle ‘Catastrophic’ AI Harm Risk

 

China-Western Tensions Reshaping Global Business

 

US Sanctions 8 Chinese Drug Companies for Fentanyl Trade

 

Beijing-Washington ‘Setting the Stage’ for Xi Jinping US Visit

 

China’s Xi Jinping Calls For Stable, Peaceful Sino-US Ties

 

China’s Xi Puts a Positive Spin on Talks With Blinken

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Hang Seng Gains, Nikkei Flat as China Fears, Earnings Distract
Hang Seng Gains, Nikkei Flat as China Fears, Earnings Distract
Chinese Chipmaker Sues Micron For Alleged Patent Infringements
Chinese Chipmaker Sues Micron For Alleged Patent Infringements
Livent Starts Push for $10.6bn Merger to Create Lithium Giant
Livent Starts Push for $10.6bn Merger to Create Lithium Giant
'Serious' Cyber Attack Halts Work at Four Australian Ports
'Serious' Cyber Attack Halts Work at Four Australian Ports
logo

China-US Economic Ties

US Playing a ‘Sad Game’ With Nvidia, Chip Firms: Chinese Media
US Playing a ‘Sad Game’ With Nvidia, Chip Firms: Chinese Media
Jim Pollard 11 Nov 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com