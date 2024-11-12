fbpx

Type to search

Crypto

Bitcoin Surges Close to $90,000 on Trump Boost – Reuters

November 12, 2024

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency soared to $89,982 on Tuesday amid hope for a crypto-friendly Trump Administration in the US next year.


Singapore-based Zipmex has become the latest crypto crash casualty, as it filed for bankruptcy protection in the city-state.
Bitcoin has soared since Donald Trump won the US election. File photo: Reuters.

 

Bitcoin rallied to close to $90,000 on Tuesday amid anticipation of a crypto-friendly US administration following Donald Trump’s win last week in the presidential election.

The world’s biggest cryptocurrency has soared and touched $89,982 on Tuesday – a gain of around 30% since November 5. It was last down 2.92% at $85,984.

Bitcoin is surging along with Elon Musk’s automaker Tesla, which is up nearly 40% since voting results rolled in, as investors figure Trump’s friends and interests will do well while he is in office.

“The crypto enthusiasts think they have a like-minded incoming president,’ Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets said, adding: “The thing about bitcoin at the end of the day is that there is no valuation anchor to it, it’s hard to get a grip on fair value. So when sentiment is very positive, it does get carried away a lot more than other asset classes.”

Read the full report: Reuters.

 

ALSO SEE:

TikTok Hit by US Legal Barrage For ‘Harmful’ Impacts on Kids

SE Asia Crime Networks Rely on Telegram, Crypto, UN Says

Weak ASEAN Nations ‘at Risk of Evolving Into Scamming States’

‘US to Sanction Prominent Cambodians Tied to Scam Centres’

N Korean Hackers Used Cambodian Firm to Launder Stolen Crypto

Scamming Compounds in SE Asia Stole $64 Billion in 2023: Report

High-Tech Asian Crime Wave: Cyber Scams, Casinos Loot Billions

Big Tech ‘Doing Little’ to Counter Rampant Scams on Social Media

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

COP29 Takes a Step Towards UN-Backed Global Carbon Market
COP29 Takes a Step Towards UN-Backed Global Carbon Market
Uncertainty on Methane Emission Fee as Biden Term Nears End
Uncertainty on Methane Emission Fee as Biden Term Nears End
SK Hynix Worker Jailed for Stealing Chip Tech - Korea Bizwire
SK Hynix Worker Jailed for Stealing Chip Tech - Korea Bizwire
China's Subsidy Scheme Helps Boost Single's Day Sales
China's Subsidy Scheme Helps Boost Single's Day Sales
logo

Crypto

TikTok Hit by US Legal Barrage For ‘Harmful’ Impacts on Kids
TikTok Hit by US Legal Barrage For ‘Harmful’ Impacts on Kids
Jim Pollard 09 Oct 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com