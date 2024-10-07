SE Asia Crime Networks Rely on Telegram, Crypto, UN Says

Use of the encrypted messaging app, crypto and deepfakes are new tech devices that officials around the world are struggling to counter, a new UN crime report says

The encrypted messaging app Telegram is used extensively by powerful criminal networks in Southeast Asia involved in online scam operations plundering billions from victims worldwide.

The crime gangs mostly use crypto – notably USDT, a ‘stablecoin’ launched by Tether – when doing international deals and laundering the proceeds of large-scale illegal activity. Deepfake video, audio and pictorial services are another troubling new ‘weapon’ being utilised by some of these modern-day crime hubs.

These are three technical developments that authorities around the world are struggling to counter, according to a new report by the UN Office for Drugs and Crime released on Monday.

The UNODC report says extensive use of Telegram has enabled a fundamental change in the how crime gangs now operate.

It has some of the latest allegations to be levied against the controversial encrypted app since France, using a tough new law with no international equivalent, charged its boss Pavel Durov for allowing criminal activity on the platform.

Hacked data including credit card details, passwords and browser history are openly traded on a vast scale on the app which has sprawling channels with little moderation, the UNODC report said.

Tools used for cybercrime, including so-called deepfake software designed for fraud, and data-stealing malware are also widely sold, while unlicensed cryptocurrency exchanges offer money laundering services, according to the report.

“We move 3 million USDT stolen from overseas per day,” the report quoted one ad as saying in Chinese.

There is “strong evidence of underground data markets moving to Telegram and vendors actively looking to target transnational organized crime groups based in Southeast Asia,” the report said.