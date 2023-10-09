fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Blacklisted China Chip Giant SMIC Earned $1.5bn in US – WSJ

October 9, 2023

The Biden administration says its restrictions keep high-end technology out of the hands of SMIC but some lawmakers say the firm still has lofty ambitions


China chipmaker SMIC
SMIC, China’s largest chipmaker, has been the target of concern among US lawmakers over suspected ties to defence or surveillance technology. Photo: AFP

 

China’s largest semiconductor maker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), pocketed a record $1.5 billion in revenue from American semiconductor-design companies hiring SMIC to make their chips – despite being blacklisted by the US Commerce Department, the Wall Street Journal reported.

SMIC has been declared a Chinese military supplier by the Pentagon and also added to a Treasury Department list banning Americans from trading its shares, the report went on, but a fifth of its overall sales were still from the US last year, raising questions among US lawmakers about the effectiveness of their curbs.

Read the full story: The Wall Street Journal

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

