Blacklisted China Chip Giant SMIC Earned $1.5bn in US – WSJ

The Biden administration says its restrictions keep high-end technology out of the hands of SMIC but some lawmakers say the firm still has lofty ambitions

China’s largest semiconductor maker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), pocketed a record $1.5 billion in revenue from American semiconductor-design companies hiring SMIC to make their chips – despite being blacklisted by the US Commerce Department, the Wall Street Journal reported.

SMIC has been declared a Chinese military supplier by the Pentagon and also added to a Treasury Department list banning Americans from trading its shares, the report went on, but a fifth of its overall sales were still from the US last year, raising questions among US lawmakers about the effectiveness of their curbs.

Read the full story: The Wall Street Journal

By Sean O’Meara

