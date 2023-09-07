fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Key US Lawmaker Wants End to Chip Exports to Huawei, SMIC

September 7, 2023

Republican chair of influential House panel calls for harsher curbs after the discovery of new chips in Huawei phones “that may violate trade restrictions”


Huawei could face major repercussions if the Biden administration is compelled to crank up export curbs on chips to Huawei and SMIC.
Huawei and China's top chipmaker SMIC could face major repercussions over the tech giant's latest phone, if the Biden administration is compelled to crank up export curbs on chips to Huawei and SMIC (Reuters file image).

 

An influential US lawmaker said on Wednesday the Commerce Department should end all technology exports to Huawei and SMIC, China’s top manufacturer of semiconductors.

Republican Mike Gallagher – chair of the House of Representatives’ committee on China, which has pressed the Biden administration to take a tougher stance on US technology sent to China – urged harsher curbs after the discovery of new chips in Huawei phones that may violate trade restrictions.

The comments from Gallagher follow news that Chinese electronics giant Huawei started selling a phone last week called the Mate 60 Pro, which contains a chip that analysts believe was made after a breakthrough by Semiconductor International Manufacturing Corp (SMIC).

“This chip likely could not be produced without US technology and thus SMIC may have violated the Department of Commerce’s Foreign Direct Product Rule,” Gallagher said in a statement.

“The time has come to end all US technology exports to both Huawei and SMIC to make clear any firm that flouts US law and undermines our national security will be cut off from our technology.”

 

ALSO SEE: China Plans $40bn Bonanza for Chips After Huawei Breakthrough

 

Huawei was placed on a trade blacklist in May 2019 over national security concerns, forcing its US suppliers and others to obtain a special licence to ship goods to it. SMIC was added to the so-called entity list in December 2020, over fears it could divert advanced technology to military users.

The trade restrictions imposed on Huawei and SMIC include the Foreign Direct Product Rule meant to bar any company anywhere in the world from using tools from the United States to manufacture a chip for Huawei.

But suppliers to Huawei and SMIC have received billions of dollars’ worth of licences to sell US technology to the companies despite their being on the trade lists. About 90% of the licences were for sales to SMIC.

The US Commerce Department’s bureau overseeing export controls did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Huawei’s Chip Breakthrough ‘May Spur Tougher US Tech Curbs’

 

New Huawei Phone Spurs Fear China Got Around US Chip Curbs

 

China ‘Strongly Dissatisfied’ at US Ban on Tech Investment

 

Chinese Tech Giants Rush to Buy Nvidia’s Top AI Chips – FT

 

Dutch Restrict Chip Exports Amid US Push to Tighten China Curbs

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

Toyota Japan Shutdown Down to Lack of Disk Space – Nikkei
Top China Auto Chipmaker Racks Up $2.7 Billion in State Funding
Australia-China Trade Improves, Albanese to Visit Beijing Soon
Country Garden Creditors Fear it Won't Dodge Another Bullet
Global Finance System at Risk of a 'Great Fracture', UN Chief Warns
