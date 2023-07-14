fbpx

Type to search

North Asia

BOJ to Hold Workshop for Ueda’s Review of Monetary Easing

July 14, 2023

The BOJ will examine how its unconventional monetary policy affected economic developments, as well as its impact on financial markets and the banking system, it said


People walk in front of the Bank of Japan building in Tokyo (Reuters file photo).

 

The Bank of Japan unveiled plans on Friday for a flagship review by new governor Kazuo Ueda of its unconventional monetary easing policy.

The review will include a workshop to be held in December that will discuss themes such as monetary policy, financial system and market developments, the central bank said in a statement.

Taking into account feedback from the first workshop, the central bank will conduct further research and analyses that will be wrapped up in a second workshop to be held around May next year, it said.

Aside from such workshops, the BOJ will exchange views with overseas academics as part of the long-term review, it said.

ALSO SEE: Beijing to Host World’s Biggest Investors for Rare Meeting

 

Experts to study BOJ policy in long deflation battle

“In proceeding with the monetary policy review, the Bank will incorporate diverse expertise and take various initiatives with a view to enhancing the review’s objectivity and transparency,” the BOJ said in the statement.

Kazuo Ueda will hold a flagship review of the BOJ's unconventional monetary easing policy in December.
BOJ chief Kazuo Ueda is keen to learn lessons from his predecessor’s policy. Photo: Reuters.

At his debut policy meeting in April, Ueda announced the plan to conduct a review of the effects and side-effects of various unconventional monetary easing steps taken by the BOJ during its 25-year battle with deflation.

With inflation exceeding the BOJ’s 2% target, markets are rife with speculation Ueda will soon phase out the massive stimulus programme of his predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda.

Having joined in the deflation battle as a BOJ board member from 1998 to 2005, however, Ueda knows all too well the danger of a premature exit from ultra-loose policy.

The BOJ became the first central bank to take short-term interest rates to zero in 1999, to fend off a domestic banking crisis and heightening risks of deflation.

After experimenting with quantitative easing and purchases of risky assets, in 2013 it deployed a massive stimulus programme to fire up inflation to its 2% target in roughly two years.

When the radical asset-buying programme failed to prop up inflation, the BOJ took short-term rates to negative territory in 2016 and introduced a cap on the 10-year bond yield.

The BOJ will examine how its monetary policy steps affected economic and price developments at the time, as well as their impact on financial markets and the banking system, it said in the statement released on Friday.

The central bank will also “deepen its understanding” on how structural factors like globalisation and demographics could have affected corporate and household behaviour, it said.

While Ueda has said the long-term review won’t directly affect the BOJ’s decision on monetary policy, the results may offer lessons on the pros and cons of unconventional tools.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Bank of Japan to Hold Firm on Ultra-Easy Policy: Economists

 

New BOJ Boss Ueda Sees Wages Rising, Global Rebound

 

Bank of Japan’s Incoming Chief Says Low Rates Still Appropriate

 

Japan Lawmakers Rubber-Stamp Ueda as Next BOJ Governor

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Seasonal Change for Crypto As Outlook Begins to Improve
Seasonal Change for Crypto As Outlook Begins to Improve
BYD Proposes $1-Billion Plan to Build EVs, Batteries in India
BYD Proposes $1-Billion Plan to Build EVs, Batteries in India
Beijing Slams Germany’s China Strategy Paper on De-Risking
Beijing Slams Germany’s China Strategy Paper on De-Risking
Beijing to Host World's Biggest Investors for Rare Meeting
Beijing to Host World's Biggest Investors for Rare Meeting
logo

North Asia

Asia Stocks See Best Week of 2023, Dollar Sinks as Inflation Eases
Asia Stocks See Best Week of 2023, Dollar Sinks as Inflation Eases
Jim Pollard 14 Jul 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com