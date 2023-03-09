Japan Lawmakers Rubber-Stamp Ueda as Next BOJ Governor

Kazuo Ueda, who will succeed Haruhiko Kuroda on April 8, is considered an expert on monetary policy

Japan’s Lower House of Parliament rubber-stamped the appointment of Kazuo Ueda as the next Bank of Japan governor on Thursday.

The current BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s term is set to expire on April 8. Mr Ueda is a former economics professor at the University of Tokyo who served on the BOJ’s policy board from 1998 to 2005.

Ueda is considered an expert on monetary policy and played a key role in battling the initial phase of Japan’s deflation with the introduction of huge amounts of asset purchases and forward guidance for financial markets.

The Lower House also approved candidates for two BOJ deputy governors – Ryozo Himino, a former head of the Financial Services Agency, and Shinichi Uchida, currently a BOJ executive director in charge of monetary policy.

The Upper House is scheduled to vote on the nominees Friday.

