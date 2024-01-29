fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

BYD Forecasts Possible 86% Profit Surge on Overseas Sales

January 29, 2024

The Chinese EV outfit is predicting a $4billion-plus net profit for last year despite intensified competition in the sector


Members of the press and the general public check out the Atto 3 electric SUV made by Chinese carmaker BYD, at the Fully Charged Live electric vehicle trade show in Farnborough, Britain, April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Nick Carey/File Photo
Members of the press and the public check out the Atto 3 electric SUV made by Chinese carmaker BYD, at the Fully Charged Live electric vehicle trade show in Farnborough, UK, on April 28, 2023. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD expects its net profit for last year to have surged by as much as 86.5% on the previous year, boosted by strong overseas sales and cost cuts.

BYD forecast net profit for last year between $4.04 billion and $4.32 billion, an increase of at least 74.5% from a year earlier, it said in a Shenzhen Stock Exchange filing on Monday.

That growth will come in at a much slower pace than in 2022, when BYD posted a 446% net profit surge to 16.6 billion yuan.

“Despite the fierce competition in the industry, the company has achieved significant improvement in profitability and demonstrated strong resilience,” BYD said.

 

Also on AF: China Factory Activity Set to Fall Again But at Slower Rate

 

The results were achieved thanks to factors including its “rapid growth” of overseas sales, scale advantage and cost control ability in the supply chain, the Shenzhen-based company said.

In comparison, Tesla, BYD’s biggest EV rival, reported a 19.4% growth in net profit in 2023 to $15 billion.

In the last quarter of 2023, BYD became the top EV maker by sales, delivering 526,409 vehicles, beating Tesla, which handed over 484,507 cars. For the whole of 2023, the company sold about 3.02 million vehicles, an increase of 61.9%.

In January, BYD unveiled three battery EV models in Indonesia as it eyes the top market position in the segment in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.

Other than automotive, BYD’s business also includes sales of electronic components for smartphones.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

BYD’s Thai Distributor to Triple EV Outlets as Sales Boom

BYD’s First Vehicle Charter Sets Sail Loaded With 5,000 EVs

EU Investigators in China to Probe EV-Makers BYD, Geely, SAIC

Smaller Profit Margins Help China’s BYD Steal Tesla’s EV Crown

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China EV Firms Can Destroy Rivals Without Trade Barriers: Musk
China EV Firms Can Destroy Rivals Without Trade Barriers: Musk
BYD’s First Vehicle Charter Sets Sail Loaded With 5,000 EVs
BYD’s First Vehicle Charter Sets Sail Loaded With 5,000 EVs
Toyota Eyes 10.3 Million 2024 Production Target, Hybrid Boost
Toyota Eyes 10.3 Million 2024 Production Target, Hybrid Boost
EU Investigators in China to Probe EV-Makers BYD, Geely, SAIC
EU Investigators in China to Probe EV-Makers BYD, Geely, SAIC
logo

Electric Vehicles

Foreign Auto Brands Account For 20% of China’s 2023 Exports
Foreign Auto Brands Account For 20% of China’s 2023 Exports
Sean O'Meara 22 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com