BYD Sets New Sales Record as China EV Market Recovers – SCMP

Experts say latest data coming in from China pointed to the world’s biggest EV market recovering from a slump and getting “back on the fast-track”

China’s top electric vehicle-maker, BYD, sold more than a quarter of a million vehicles last month, breaking the record it set in May, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

BYD – short for Build Your Dreams – handed over 1.26 million vehicles to its customers in the first half of the year, doubling the volume from the same period last year. Leading Chinese EV start-ups, including Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng, also reported double-digit surges in vehicle deliveries over the weekend, the report added, with experts saying the data pointed to the world’s biggest EV market recovering from a slump and getting “back on the fast-track”.

Read the full report: SCMP

Also read: