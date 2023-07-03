BYD Sets New Sales Record as China EV Market Recovers – SCMP

China’s top electric vehicle-maker, BYD, sold more than a quarter of a million vehicles last month, breaking the record it set in May, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.
BYD – short for Build Your Dreams – handed over 1.26 million vehicles to its customers in the first half of the year, doubling the volume from the same period last year. Leading Chinese EV start-ups, including Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng, also reported double-digit surges in vehicle deliveries over the weekend, the report added, with experts saying the data pointed to the world’s biggest EV market recovering from a slump and getting “back on the fast-track”.
Read the full report: SCMP
Also read:
China Extends $72bn Tax Break for Sale of EVs, Green Cars
US Can’t Yet Compete With China on EVs, Ford Chairman Says
EV Boom Amps Up Costs, Environment Risk in China’s Lithium Hub
Hyundai Reveals $28bn EV Push, China Factories Restructure