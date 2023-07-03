fbpx

BYD Sets New Sales Record as China EV Market Recovers – SCMP

July 3, 2023

Experts say latest data coming in from China pointed to the world’s biggest EV market recovering from a slump and getting “back on the fast-track”


BYD SONG PLUS DM-i SUV
BYD — short for Build Your Dreams — handed over 1.26 million vehicles to its customers in the first half of the year, doubling the volume from the same period last year. Photo: BYD

 

China’s top electric vehicle-maker, BYD, sold more than a quarter of a million vehicles last month, breaking the record it set in May, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

BYD – short for Build Your Dreams – handed over 1.26 million vehicles to its customers in the first half of the year, doubling the volume from the same period last year. Leading Chinese EV start-ups, including Li Auto, Nio and Xpeng, also reported double-digit surges in vehicle deliveries over the weekend, the report added, with experts saying the data pointed to the world’s biggest EV market recovering from a slump and getting “back on the fast-track”.

Read the full report: SCMP

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

