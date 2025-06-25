fbpx

Type to search

Rare Earths

Ford Still Not Getting Enough Rare Earth Magnets From China — WSJ

June 25, 2025

A Ford executive said this week that China’s approval process for rare earth exports was still much slower than what the industry needed


A mining machine is seen at the Bayan Obo mine containing rare earth minerals, in Inner Mongolia, China July 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer/File photo Acquire Licensing Rights
A mining machine is seen at the Bayan Obo mine containing rare earth minerals, in Inner Mongolia, China. File photo: Reuters.

 

American automaker Ford Motors is still struggling to get the volume of rare earth magnets it needs to keep up normal production due to a slow pace of approvals from China, according to a report by the Washington Post.

China has been blocking exports of some crucial rare earths, and the magnets made out of them, since April, when it introduced a licensing system to oversee their trade. Beijing has said the export curbs are aimed at protecting its “national security” but the move has widely been seen as retaliation against US President Donald Trump’s tariff war.

Early this month, China and the US agreed to a truce in the trade war, which included China resuming its shipments of rare earths and magnets to the country. But a Ford executive said this week that while the situation had improved, China’s approval process was still much slower than what the industry needed.

“It’s hand to mouth” Lisa Drake, a vice president overseeing Ford’s industrial planning for batteries and electric vehicles, told reporters, according to the WSJ report. Ford still needed to “move things around” to avoid manufacturing shutdowns, Drake said.

The trouble at Ford persists even after its suppliers were among the first that China cleared for some rare earth export licences this month. Meanwhile, Ford is not the only carmaker to struggle with its rare earth supplies, WSJ noted.

Several other carmakers have raised concerns about the slow pace of China’s export control licences, it said.

Read the full report: Wall Street Journal

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Read more:

‘National Emergency’: China’s Antimony Blockade Hits Battery Firms

Korea’s Hyundai Has Rare Earths Stockpile That Can Last A Year

Carmakers Stressed by China’s Curbs on Critical Mineral Exports

China Plays Rare Earths Card in EV Tariff Negotiations With EU

China Export Curbs on Rare Earth Magnets: a Trade War Weapon

China’s Rare Earths 1, Donald Trump 0

Lessons From Japan on Tackling China’s Rare Earth Dominance

China Sets up Tracking System to Trace Its Rare Earth Magnets

China Follows US Playbook in Rare Earth Crackdown; Tesla Hit

China’s Critical Minerals Blockade Risks Global Chip Shortage

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

China’s BYD Cuts Back on EV Production, Factory Expansions
China’s BYD Cuts Back on EV Production, Factory Expansions
DeepSeek Sharing User Data With China Military, Intelligence: US
DeepSeek Sharing User Data With China Military, Intelligence: US
‘National Emergency’: China’s Antimony Blockade Hits Battery Firms
‘National Emergency’: China’s Antimony Blockade Hits Battery Firms
Taiwan Blacklists Chinese Chipmakers Huawei, SMIC
Taiwan Blacklists Chinese Chipmakers Huawei, SMIC
logo

Rare Earths

S Korea to Discuss Concern Over Curbs on Chipmakers in China
S Korea to Discuss Concern Over Curbs on Chipmakers in China
Jim Pollard 23 Jun 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com