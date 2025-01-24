BYD ‘to Complete $1-Billion EV Factory in Indonesia by Year-End’

The carmaker, which already has a factory in Thailand, aims to complete a $1 billion plant on Java, Indonesia’s main island, by the end of this year, producing EVs for local sale and export

BYD, China’s biggest carmaker, has a leading share in the electric vehicle market in Indonesia, and it looks likely to continue to dominate sales in the archipelago nation – and Southeast Asia.

The company, which already has a factory in Thailand, aims to complete a $1 billion plant on Java, Indonesia’s main island, by the end of this year, the head of its local unit said this week.

The long-term plan for the plant is for the export market, according to Eagle Zhao, its president director in Indonesia.

“Every single progression of our local manufacturing is quite smooth and also on the track. We will keep our commitment, which is by end-2025, we will complete the construction works,” Zhao said in a joint interview with Reuters and CNBC Indonesia.

The plant, which is being built at an industrial complex in Subang, West Java, will have a production capacity of 150,000 EV units annually.

In 2024, its first year of sales in Indonesia, BYD sold 15,429 units, auto association data showed. According to January to November figures, BYD was the leader in terms of battery-based EV sales with about 36% of the market share.

BYD sells several models in Indonesia, such as the Dolphin hatchback, the Seal sedan, Atto 3 SUV and the M6, a multi-purpose vehicle which was its best-selling car last year.

Zhao said he expected the new plant to produce its first cars not long after the completion of construction.

Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard

