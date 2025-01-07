fbpx

China’s BYD Beat Tesla Again in EV Sales in Q4 Last Year – SCMP

January 7, 2025

This is the second time BYD has overtaken Tesla as the world’s biggest seller of electric vehicles in a quarter


Tesla and BYD cars
BYD overtook Tesla in sales for the first time ever in the last quarter of 2023. Images: Pexel and Tesla; edited by Aarushi Agrawal

 

Chinese auto giant BYD overtook US rival Tesla in sales of electric vehicles for a second time in the final quarter of 2024, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

BYD beat Tesla by more than 20% in terms of deliveries, SCMP reported, noting that the carmaker shipped 595,412 battery electric vehicles (BEVs) for the quarter.

Tesla, meanwhile, delivered 495,570 vehicles globally in the same period.

BYD’s deliveries were up 13.1% year-on-year, while Tesla’s shipments grew 2.3% from a year earlier, the SCMP noted.

This is the second time BYD has overtaken Tesla as the world’s biggest seller of EVs in a quarter. It last managed to do so in the final quarter of 2023, before swiftly losing the crown in the next three months.

This time, however, the carmaker may manage to retain its edge, in light of slowing sales at Elon Musk-led Tesla. The US carmaker saw its first-ever drop in annual sales last year due to shifting consumer interests, increasing competition from BYD and an aging vehicle lineup.

It still managed to sell a record number of cars in China and hold on to a marginal lead over BYD for the year.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post.

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

