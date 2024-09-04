Call for US Product Safety Probe of Items Sold on Shein, Temu

US authorities have called for an investigation into reports that Chinese e-commerce platforms Shein and Temu are selling “deadly baby and toddler products” on their websites.
Two leaders of the US Consumer Products Safety Commission requested an agency probe following the reports, according to a letter posted on the US CPSC website on Tuesday.
US CPSC Commissioners Peter Feldman and Douglas Dziak want the agency to evaluate how Shein, which is now based in Singapore, plus China’s Temu and other foreign e-commerce platforms comply with its rules.
ALSO SEE: Spotlight on Big Tech’s Power and Water Use Amid AI Surge
They also want to know how they handle relationships with third-party sellers and represent imported products.
Shein and PDD Group’s Temu, which both ship cheap merchandise into the US from China, are raising “specific concerns” for the Commission for their use of de minimis – a US rule exempting packages valued at $800 or less from tariffs if they are sent directly to shoppers.
Critics of Shein and Temu attribute low prices and the de minimis regulation to Shein and Temu’s success in the US. Both companies have also come under scrutiny for the quality of their products.
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers last year planned to introduce a bill to eliminate the de minimis, which is widely used by e-commerce platforms including third-party sellers on Amazon.com and Walmart.com.
- Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard
ALSO SEE:
PDD Stock Plunges 28% as Revenue Hit by China Slowdown
Hundreds of Sellers Protest in China Over Temu’s Penalty Policy
EU Plans Duties On Cheap Goods From Temu, Shein, AliExpress: FT
China’s Shein Files For Potential London IPO as US Plans Stall
Temu, Shein Face Tough Online Content Rules As EU Users Soar
US Lawsuit Says Temu Shopping App Has ‘Hidden Spyware’ – AT
Amazon to Take on Temu, Shein With China-Linked Discount Store
US Customs Crackdown Seen Delaying Shein, Temu Products
China’s Feuding Online Fashion Retailers: Temu vs Shein
China Fashion Giant Shein Accused of Design Theft – WSJ