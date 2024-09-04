fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Call for US Product Safety Probe of Items Sold on Shein, Temu

September 4, 2024

US product safety officials are seeking an investigation into “deadly baby and toddler products” reportedly being sold on the Chinese websites


The Shein logo is seen in the group's first pop-up store in Johannesburg, South Africa, August 2, 2024 (Sisipho Skweyiya, Reuters).

 

US authorities have called for an investigation into reports that Chinese e-commerce platforms Shein and Temu are selling “deadly baby and toddler products” on their websites.

Two leaders of the US Consumer Products Safety Commission requested an agency probe following the reports, according to a letter posted on the US CPSC website on Tuesday.

US CPSC Commissioners Peter Feldman and Douglas Dziak want the agency to evaluate how Shein, which is now based in Singapore, plus China’s Temu and other foreign e-commerce platforms comply with its rules.

 

ALSO SEE: Spotlight on Big Tech’s Power and Water Use Amid AI Surge

 

They also want to know how they handle relationships with third-party sellers and represent imported products.

Shein and PDD Group’s Temu, which both ship cheap merchandise into the US from China, are raising “specific concerns” for the Commission for their use of de minimis – a US rule exempting packages valued at $800 or less from tariffs if they are sent directly to shoppers.

Critics of Shein and Temu attribute low prices and the de minimis regulation to Shein and Temu’s success in the US. Both companies have also come under scrutiny for the quality of their products.

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers last year planned to introduce a bill to eliminate the de minimis, which is widely used by e-commerce platforms including third-party sellers on Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

PDD Stock Plunges 28% as Revenue Hit by China Slowdown

Hundreds of Sellers Protest in China Over Temu’s Penalty Policy

EU Plans Duties On Cheap Goods From Temu, Shein, AliExpress: FT

China’s Shein Files For Potential London IPO as US Plans Stall

Temu, Shein Face Tough Online Content Rules As EU Users Soar

US Lawsuit Says Temu Shopping App Has ‘Hidden Spyware’ – AT

Amazon to Take on Temu, Shein With China-Linked Discount Store

US Customs Crackdown Seen Delaying Shein, Temu Products

China’s Feuding Online Fashion Retailers: Temu vs Shein

China Fashion Giant Shein Accused of Design Theft – WSJ

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

