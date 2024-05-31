fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

Temu, Shein Face Tough Online Content Rules As EU Users Soar

May 31, 2024

Fast fashion e-commerce retailers face rules that apply to Meta, Google, X and TikTok, as their average monthly users in Europe top a key threshold


E-commerce platform Temu says it has faced 'escalating attacks' from Shein.
E-commerce platform Temu - and its fierce rival Shein - look set to face tougher content rules in the European Union because of the traffic their sites now get (Reuters photo).

 

Temu, the top Chinese fast-fashion e-commerce retailer, looks set to face tougher EU online content safety rules.

The company, owned by PDD Group will face regulations that already apply to Meta Platforms, Google, Elon Musk’s X and TikTok. Why? Because its average monthly users in Europe rose above a key threshold.

Under the European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA), companies with more than 45 million users are labelled very large online platforms (VLOPs) and are required to do more to fight illegal and harmful content as well as counterfeit products on their platforms.

 

ALSO SEE: TikTok Denies Plan to Separate Core Algorithm For US, China

 

Shein may face same category rules

Temu, which entered the EU market in April last year, said it had about 75 million average monthly active users in the European Union for the six months ended March 31 this year, according to an update on its site.

The European Commission said it was aware that Temu’s user numbers had exceeded the DSA threshold.

“We are in contact with the platform in view of a possible designation in the future,” a Commission spokesperson said.

Chinese-founded fast-fashion company Shein last month reported 108 million average monthly active users in the 27-country bloc and is now in discussions with the Commission on its possible DSA designation.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Beckham to be Brand Ambassador as AliExpress Goes Global

EU Probe Into AliExpress Over Online Compliance, Illegal Products

China’s Feuding Online Fashion Retailers: Temu vs Shein

Popular Chinese Shopping App Likened to Malware – CNN

Pinduoduo Plans E-Commerce Platform For US Market

China E-Commerce Giant Shein’s Sales Soar 50% – Pandaily

China Fashion Giant Shein Accused of Design Theft – WSJ

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Taiwan Says China Suppliers Trying to Poach Our Tech Staff
Taiwan Says China Suppliers Trying to Poach Our Tech Staff
Nikkei Jumps, Hang Seng Loses Gains Ahead of Key Inflation Data
Nikkei Jumps, Hang Seng Loses Gains Ahead of Key Inflation Data
TikTok Denies Plan to Separate Core Algorithm For US, China
TikTok Denies Plan to Separate Core Algorithm For US, China
Trump Court Loss Draws Bemusement, Big Interest in China - CNN
Trump Court Loss Draws Bemusement, Big Interest in China - CNN
logo

Fintech

US Looking to Fund Bird Flu Vaccine Trial by Moderna – FT
US Looking to Fund Bird Flu Vaccine Trial by Moderna – FT
Jim Pollard 30 May 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com