Canada Charges Hydro-Quebec Worker as China EV Spy – BBC

Canadian police say an employee who worked on batteries for Hydro-Quebec’s electrification and energy centre ‘was a Chinese spy’ who relayed tech on electric vehicles to his homeland

Police in Canada have arrested a public utility worker at Hydro-Quebec and charged him with spying for China, according to a report by the BBC, which said Yuesheng Wang, 35, worked on batteries for the utility’s electrification and energy storage centre developing tech for electric vehicles.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police alleged that Wang “obtained trade secrets to benefit the People’s Republic of China, to the detriment of Canada’s economic interests,” the report said, which explained that Wang used his position at Hydro-Quebec to conduct research for a Chinese university and other research centres and allegedly published scientific articles and submitted patents in “association [with] this foreign actor rather than with Hydro-Quebec”. He faces four criminal charges in court on Tuesday.

Read the full report: The BBC.

