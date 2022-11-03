fbpx

Type to search

Mining

Canada Tells Three Chinese Firms to Quit Critical Mineral Deals

November 3, 2022

Ottawa has told 3 Chinese firms to sell investments in Canadian companies focused on critical minerals – on grounds of national security


Canada has ordered three Chinese firms to sell investments they made in three local companies focused on critical minerals, on the grounds of national security.
Two Hong Kong firms and one in Chengdu have been told to sell stakes they bought in Canadian mining firms, some of which are focused on lithium, which Ottawa classes as a 'critical mineral'. This Sina image shows a rare earth mine in China.

 

Canada has ordered three Chinese firms to sell their investments in Canadian companies focused on critical minerals – on grounds of national security.

The three firms ordered to divest their investments are Sinomine (Hong Kong) Rare Metals Resources Co Ltd, Chengze Lithium International Ltd, also based in Hong Kong, and Zangge Mining Investment (Chengdu) Co Ltd.

The government ordered the divestiture after a “rigorous scrutiny” of foreign firms by Canada‘s national security and intelligence community, Industry Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a statement.

Sinomine was asked sell its investment in Power Metals Corp, Chengze Lithium asked to divest itself of its investment in Lithium Chile Inc and Zangge Mining is required to exit from Ultra Lithium Inc, according to the statement.

“While Canada continues to welcome foreign direct investment, we will act decisively when investments threaten our national security and our critical minerals supply chains, both at home and abroad,” Champagne said.

Last week, Ottawa said it must build a resilient critical minerals supply chain with like-minded partners, as it outlined rules meant to protect the country’s critical minerals sectors from foreign state-owned companies.

“The federal government is determined to work with Canadian businesses to attract foreign direct investments from partners that share our interests and values,” Champagne said.

Canada has large deposits of critical minerals like nickel and cobalt, which are essential for cleaner energy and other technologies. Demand for the minerals is projected to expand significantly in the coming decades.

Earlier this year, Canada, the United States, Britain and a few other countries established a new partnership aimed at securing the supply of critical minerals as global demand for them rises.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

West to Take on China in Race for Africa’s Critical Minerals – SCMP

 

West Can’t Let Russia, China Dominate Vital Minerals – JWN

 

Pentagon Backs US Funding For Strategic Mining in Australia, UK

 

Canada Puts Up Barriers to China Acquiring Mining Companies

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

TikTok Tells EU Users China Staff Can Access Data - Guardian
TikTok Tells EU Users China Staff Can Access Data - Guardian
China Wants High-Tech Solutions for Climate Problems
China Wants High-Tech Solutions for Climate Problems
Asian EV Battery Makers Seen Dominating Sector in Europe
Asian EV Battery Makers Seen Dominating Sector in Europe
China May See First Gas Consumption Fall in 20 Years
China May See First Gas Consumption Fall in 20 Years
logo

Mining

India’s Vedanta Chief Sees Revenue Jump to $50bn in 2 Years
India’s Vedanta Chief Sees Revenue Jump to $50bn in 2 Years
Jim Pollard 01 Nov 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com