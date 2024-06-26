fbpx

Type to search

China

Cash-Poor Chinese Cities Seek Tax Debts From 1990s – CNN

June 26, 2024

At least eight major listed companies in China have disclosed that they’ve received demands to pay historical taxes, in one case going as far back as the 1990s


Man rides a bicycle next to a construction site near residential buildings in Beijing
Man rides a bike next to a building site in Beijing. China's long running real estate crisis has left many cities severely short of revenue. Photo: Reuters.

 

Officials in cities in China that are struggling financially are chasing companies for tax debts dating back many years –  “in some cases decades”, according to a report by CNN, which said the cities are trying to make up for the hole in their revenue caused by the country’s long-running real estate crisis.

At least eight major listed companies in China have disclosed that they’ve received demands to pay historical taxes, in one case going as far back as the 1990s, in a development that has caused an uproar online and damaged already fragile business confidence, the report said.

Read the full report: CNN.

 

 

ALSO SEE:

Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in China’s BYD to Less Than 6%

China Denies US Envoy’s Claim It Sabotages Embassy Events

China’s Retailers Fear Dismal Sales After 618 Shopping Flop

US Review of Chinese Telecom Firms for Internet, Cloud Risks

Chinese Firms Seek Malaysian Help to Avoid US Tariffs: FT

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in China’s BYD to Less Than 6%
Warren Buffett Cuts Stake in China’s BYD to Less Than 6%
Red Sea Attacks, US Tariffs on China Imports Choke Asian Ports
Red Sea Attacks, US Tariffs on China Imports Choke Asian Ports
China Denies US Envoy's Claim It Sabotages Embassy Events
China Denies US Envoy's Claim It Sabotages Embassy Events
Vast Amount of Rare Metals Found Off Remote Japanese Isle
Vast Amount of Rare Metals Found Off Remote Japanese Isle
logo

China

Japan Hits 11 Firms, 5 States with Ukraine Sanctions – Nippon
Japan Hits 11 Firms, 5 States with Ukraine Sanctions – Nippon
Jim Pollard 25 Jun 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com