fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Chinese Firms Seek Malaysian Help to Avoid US Tariffs: FT

June 25, 2024

Chinese companies have asked top Malaysian officials to lobby against the US imposing tariffs on products made or assembled in Malaysia


More Chinese firms are looking at shifting production to Southeast Asia to avoid US tariffs. (Reuters file image).

 

Chinese executives considering setting up factories to Malaysia have been meeting officials in Kuala Lumpur to see if they can help avoid US tariffs on their goods, a report said on Tuesday.

Firms involved in manufacturing batteries, medical devices and computer chips may shift production to the country, the Financial Times reported.

The companies have asked Malaysian ministers and top government officials to lobby against the US imposing tariffs on products made or assembled in Malaysia by Chinese groups, it said, citing three people familiar with the matter.

 

ALSO SEE: Deadly Blaze at South Korean Battery Plant Highlights Fire Risks

 

These moves come after the Biden administration last month unveiled steep tariff increases on an array of Chinese imports including electric vehicle (EV) batteries, computer chips and medical products. Some of the tariff hikes will take effect on August 1.

The Malaysian Prime Minister’s office and the trade ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

As the United States has intensified efforts to reduce trade with China by hiking tariffs, imports from Southeast Asian countries such as Vietnam, which relies on Chinese input for much of its exports, have surged.

Chinese companies such as solar panel maker Trina Solar have moved to boost manufacturing facilities in Vietnam and Thailand, which are not subject to the same duties, in a bid to evade the steep tariffs.

This has fuelled foreign investment from China, but there is uncertainty over whether the Biden administration will introduce new tariffs on Chinese-made goods in the region.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Chinese Carmakers Call For 25% Retaliatory Tariffs on EU Cars

EU Tariff Fallout: China Warns of WTO Suit, Tesla to Hike Prices

US Trade Groups Want a Hearing on Biden’s China Tariffs Hike

Biden Ramps US Tariffs on Chinese EVs, Metals, PV Cells, Chips

Revised Bill Gives US Firms Time to Cut Ties With China Biotechs

US May Deny China, Russia Access to Advanced AI Models

US Scraps Chipmakers’ Export Licences to Sell to China’s Huawei

US Business Outlook in China Sinks, Firms Looking at SE Asia

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

China’s Shein Files For Potential London IPO as US Plans Stall
China’s Shein Files For Potential London IPO as US Plans Stall
Deepfake of Asia's Richest Man Used in India Stock Market Scam
Deepfake of Asia's Richest Man Used in India Stock Market Scam
HK Court Gives China's Kaisa 7 Weeks to Finalize Debt Plan
HK Court Gives China's Kaisa 7 Weeks to Finalize Debt Plan
AI Could up Profits But Also Disrupt Banking: Citi Report - M'place
AI Could up Profits But Also Disrupt Banking: Citi Report - M'place
logo

Southeast Asia

China EV-Makers Eat Into Japan, Korea’s Markets in SE Asia
China EV-Makers Eat Into Japan, Korea’s Markets in SE Asia
Vishakha Saxena 21 Jun 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com