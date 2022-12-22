fbpx

China Battery Giant CATL Seals UK Partnership – Pandaily

December 22, 2022

Shares plunged by 4.9% in Shenzhen on Tuesday following reports the world's biggest battery maker could spend up to $5 billion on facilities in Mexico and the US.
CATL's new UK partnership with involve up to 7.5 GWh in battery energy storage systems. File photo: Reuters.

 

China electric vehicle battery giant CATL has agreed to a long-term partnership with London-based asset management group Gresham House Energy Storage Holdings PLC, Pandaily reported.

The partnership will enable the storage and deployment of renewables on a larger scale, said the report, involving up to 7.5 GWh in battery energy storage systems.

Read the full report: Pandaily

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

