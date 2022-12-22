China Battery Giant CATL Seals UK Partnership – Pandaily

China electric vehicle battery giant CATL has agreed to a long-term partnership with London-based asset management group Gresham House Energy Storage Holdings PLC, Pandaily reported.
The partnership will enable the storage and deployment of renewables on a larger scale, said the report, involving up to 7.5 GWh in battery energy storage systems.
Read the full report: Pandaily
