fbpx

Type to search

Fintech

China Big Tech Hacks Back Investment, Expansion Plans – SCMP

January 14, 2024

Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba all slashed the number of deals they made in China’s tech sector last year with the big three agreeing 40% fewer contracts


A Tencent sign is seen at the World Internet Conference (WIC) in Wuzhen, Zhejiang province, China, October 20, 2019. REUTERS

 

China’s internet giants slashed their external investments programmes last year as the country’s economy continued to struggle with a post-Covid slowdown, the South China Morning Post reported.

International tensions and Beijing’s unrelenting regulatory crackdowns also took their toll as investment deals made by Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu plummeted by nearly 40% in 2023, the report went on citing data from ITJuzi.

China’s tech crackdowns took a lot of the blame, according to some observers, with the country’s internet giants, once on a par with their American rivals, basically pulling the plug on expansion as a result.

Read the full story: The South China Morning Post

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

ByteDance Talking to Tencent, Buyers on Sale of Gaming Assets

Tencent to Turn to Chinese Chips as US Bans Risk Cloud Service

Ex-ByteDance Executive Says Tech Firm Stole Rivals’ Content

Baidu Says More Than 100 Million Using its ChatGPT-Rival Ernie

Baidu Beats Q3 Revenue Forecasts, Says AI Key to Growth

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Taiwan Voters Snub China, Return Lai’s Ruling DPP to Power
Taiwan Voters Snub China, Return Lai’s Ruling DPP to Power
US Bitcoin ETFs Turn Over $4.6 Billion on First Day of Trading
US Bitcoin ETFs Turn Over $4.6 Billion on First Day of Trading
China Bank Lending at Record High But Recovery Still Elusive
China Bank Lending at Record High But Recovery Still Elusive
EU Investigators in China to Probe EV-Makers BYD, Geely, SAIC
EU Investigators in China to Probe EV-Makers BYD, Geely, SAIC
logo

Fintech

South Korea Warns Against Brokering US Bitcoin ETFs Locally
South Korea Warns Against Brokering US Bitcoin ETFs Locally
Vishakha Saxena 12 Jan 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com