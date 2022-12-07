China Debt Ratio Three Times GDP in Record High – Nikkei

With private businesses reluctant to spend, local government and state-owned banks stepped into the gap in a bid to kick-start the economy

China’s debt as a percentage of its economy hit a new peak at the end of June, with local authorities being forced to borrow heavily to support the country’s Covid-hit economy, Nikkei Asia reported.

The amount of credit to China’s non-financial sector came to $51.87 trillion, or 295% of gross domestic product, at the half-year end – the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in data going back to 1995, statistics released by the Bank for International Settlements revealed according to the report.

