fbpx

Type to search

China

China Debt Ratio Three Times GDP in Record High – Nikkei

December 7, 2022

With private businesses reluctant to spend, local government and state-owned banks stepped into the gap in a bid to kick-start the economy


A China yuan note is seen in this image by Thomas White, Reuters.
A China yuan note is seen in this image by Thomas White, Reuters.

 

China’s debt as a percentage of its economy hit a new peak at the end of June, with local authorities being forced to borrow heavily to support the country’s Covid-hit economy, Nikkei Asia reported.

The amount of credit to China’s non-financial sector came to $51.87 trillion, or 295% of gross domestic product, at the half-year end – the highest debt-to-GDP ratio in data going back to 1995, statistics released by the Bank for International Settlements revealed according to the report.

Read the full story: Nikkei Asia

 

Read more:

China Banks Told to Issue Offshore Loans to Pay Developers’ Debt

China Debt Woes to Weigh on Asia High-Yield Issues in 2022

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Plunging Trade Risks China's Status as the 'World's Factory'
Plunging Trade Risks China's Status as the 'World's Factory'
US Eases Planned Curbs Against China Chips Over Cost Fears
US Eases Planned Curbs Against China Chips Over Cost Fears
Asia Stocks Sink as Recession, China Covid Fears Weigh
Asia Stocks Sink as Recession, China Covid Fears Weigh
China Makes Most Sweeping Changes Yet to Anti-Covid Policy
China Makes Most Sweeping Changes Yet to Anti-Covid Policy
logo

China

China’s Trade Slumps to Lowest Levels in Over Two Years
China’s Trade Slumps to Lowest Levels in Over Two Years
Vishakha Saxena 07 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com