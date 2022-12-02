fbpx

Type to search

Real Estate

China Banks Told to Issue Offshore Loans to Pay Developers’ Debt

December 2, 2022

The top four state banks have been given a week to issue offshore loans to help developers ‘of good quality’ repay overseas debt, sources say


Top China banks have been ordered to issue offshore loans to help repay developers' debts, sources said on Friday.
Unfinished apartment buildings are seen in a complex in Guilin, on Sept 17, 2022. Photo: Eduardo Baptista, Reuters.

 

China has given its top four state banks a week to issue offshore loans to help developers repay overseas debt, three sources say.

The news follows a flurry of more substantial announcements to support debt-laden developers in the real estate sector, which has been in a state of crisis for about two years.

Regulators have given “window guidance”, or verbal orders to the banks, instructing them to make loans secured against domestic assets by Saturday December 10, two of the sources said

China has stepped up support measures in recent weeks to free up a liquidity squeeze that has stifled the sector, which makes up a quarter of the world’s second-largest economy and has been a key driver of growth.

A growing list of developers have defaulted on overseas creditor obligations over the past year, prompting some analysts to warn that such disruptions could blunt foreign investors’ appetite for fresh debt issuance by Chinese companies.

Funds received after the latest step will allow developers to repay offshore loans and dollar bonds in a bid to repair global investors’ bruised confidence in the sector, two of the sources said.

Developers seen as being of “good quality” from a balance-sheet perspective, such as CIFI Holdings, Country Garden, Longfor Group, Midea Real Estate and Seazen Group, will qualify, one source said.

ALSO SEE:

Looser Covid Rules Causing Relief, Anxiety in Chinese Cities

 

 

Each of the four banks – Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Agricultural Bank of China – will pick several developers to fund, the three sources said.

Each bank will process three to four offshore loan proposals that will be secured against developers’ assets in China, said two of the sources, adding that Beijing would expand the scheme later by adding more banks.

The People’s Bank of China, the central bank, and the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

The big four banks did not respond to requests for comment, nor did representatives of CIFI, Country Garden, Longfor, Midea Real Estate and Seazen.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

 

ALSO SEE:

China Seen Offering Cheap Loans to Boost Developers’ Funds

China Banks Promise Ailing Developers $162 Billion in Credit

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

You Might also Like

Evergrande Chief Voice Clip Put on WeChat Amid Suicide Rumour - SCMP
Evergrande Chief Voice Clip Put on WeChat Amid Suicide Rumour - SCMP
Asian Shares Slip as Cautious Traders Wait on US Payroll Data
Asian Shares Slip as Cautious Traders Wait on US Payroll Data
Looser Covid Rules Causing Relief, Anxiety in Chinese Cities
Looser Covid Rules Causing Relief, Anxiety in Chinese Cities
Australia Says Law Forcing Facebook, Google Pay for News Works
Australia Says Law Forcing Facebook, Google Pay for News Works
logo

Real Estate

Chinese Developers’ Offshore Creditors Eye Bargains as Outlook Lifts
Chinese Developers’ Offshore Creditors Eye Bargains as Outlook Lifts
Jim Pollard 01 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com