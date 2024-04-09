China Denies Cognac Probe Linked to EU’s EV Investigation

Beijing’s commerce minister told French media its anti-dumping investigation might not end with tariffs

China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has denied that Beijing’s cognac market probe is linked to the European Union’s investigation into Chinese electric vehicles.

The minister told French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire that their anti-dumping investigation will not necessarily end with tariffs, but it comes amid increased tensions between the two countries after Brussels ordered an investigation into whether Chinese EV-makers have benefited from unfair subsidies.

A statement published by the Chinese commerce ministry on Tuesday about Wang’s meeting with Le Maire did not mention either probe, but said the two sides conducted “candid exchanges” on issues related to China-France economic and trade cooperation.

Wang told Le Maire that China was willing to work with France to promote economic and trade efforts and resolve their major concerns in these areas, it said.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

