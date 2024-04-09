fbpx

China Denies Cognac Probe Linked to EU’s EV Investigation

April 9, 2024

Beijing’s commerce minister told French media its anti-dumping investigation might not end with tariffs


A glass of cognac is pictured on a bar in the Manhattan borough of New York City, USA, on November 13, 2015. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s Commerce Minister Wang Wentao has denied that Beijing’s cognac market probe is linked to the European Union’s investigation into Chinese electric vehicles.

The minister told French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire that their anti-dumping investigation will not necessarily end with tariffs, but it comes amid increased tensions between the two countries after Brussels ordered an investigation into whether Chinese EV-makers have benefited from unfair subsidies.

 

Also on AF: Fears Rising on Impacts From Unrestrained AI Projects

 

A statement published by the Chinese commerce ministry on Tuesday about Wang’s meeting with Le Maire did not mention either probe, but said the two sides conducted “candid exchanges” on issues related to China-France economic and trade cooperation.

Wang told Le Maire that China was willing to work with France to promote economic and trade efforts and resolve their major concerns in these areas, it said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Fear of Tit-For-Tat Curbs ‘Hurting EU Businesses in China’

EU Probe Into AliExpress Over Online Compliance, Illegal Products

EU Says China EVs Funded by Subsidies, Plans Retroactive Tariffs

EU Can’t Close Borders to Chinese Solar, Energy Chief Says

China, EU in Auto, Raw Materials Cooperation Talks

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

