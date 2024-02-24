China, EU in Auto, Raw Materials Cooperation Talks

China and the European Union have held positive trade talks on vehicles and raw materials, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has revealed.
“China attaches great importance to China-EU cooperation in the field of industry and is willing to work with the EU to deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation and achieve common development, said Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology.
Also on AF: Nvidia Worth $2 Trillion as AI Fever Grips US, Asia Markets
The Friday meeting was co-chaired by Xin and Kerstin Jorna, the European Commission’s director-general for internal market, industry, entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises.
Earlier this week, China said it was prepared to work hand-in-hand with the European Union to protect free trade, despite friction between the bloc and Beijing, particularly over China’s state-subsided auto and solar industries, and tech raw materials.
China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi had said: “As long as China and the EU strengthen solidarity and cooperation, bloc confrontation will not arise.”
- Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara
