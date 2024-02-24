fbpx

China, EU in Auto, Raw Materials Cooperation Talks

February 24, 2024

Beijing says it is willing to work with Brussels despite rising tensions over China’s state support for its car and green tech industries


Flags of European Union and China are pictured during the China-EU summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China
Flags of European Union and China are pictured during the China-EU summit at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters

 

China and the European Union have held positive trade talks on vehicles and raw materials, China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has revealed.

“China attaches great importance to China-EU cooperation in the field of industry and is willing to work with the EU to deepen mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation and achieve common development, said Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology.

 

Also on AF: Nvidia Worth $2 Trillion as AI Fever Grips US, Asia Markets

 

The Friday meeting was co-chaired by Xin and Kerstin Jorna, the European Commission’s director-general for internal market, industry, entrepreneurship and small and medium enterprises.

Earlier this week, China said it was prepared to work hand-in-hand with the European Union to protect free trade, despite friction between the bloc and Beijing, particularly over China’s state-subsided auto and solar industries, and tech raw materials.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi had said: “As long as China and the EU strengthen solidarity and cooperation, bloc confrontation will not arise.”

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

US, EU Can’t Meet Climate Goals Without China’s Cheap Green Tech

EU’s Green Tech Reliance on China ‘Worrying’ – Euractiv

China’s Free Trade Olive Branch to EU Amid Subsidy Probes

EU Vows to Stem ‘Unfair Competition’ With New China Subsidy Probe

China’s Cheap Solar Panels Killing Europe’s Solar Manufacturers

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

