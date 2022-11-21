China Disputes US Submarine Missiles Claim – Global Times

China has rejected claims that its new longer-range, submarine-launched ballistic missiles are a threat to the US, the Global Times reported.
China’s military experts said the longer-range missiles – which now have a range of over 10,000 kilometres, up from 7,200km – are intended to help defend itself from nuclear blackmail, said the report.
