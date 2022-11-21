fbpx

China Disputes US Submarine Missiles Claim – Global Times

November 21, 2022

China’s military experts said its new longer-range missiles will help defend itself from nuclear blackmail


China's military experts said longer-range missiles are to defend itself from nuclear blackmail. File Photo. Reuters.

 

China has rejected claims that its new longer-range, submarine-launched ballistic missiles are a threat to the US, the Global Times reported.

China’s military experts said the longer-range missiles – which now have a range of over 10,000 kilometres, up from 7,200km – are intended to help defend itself from nuclear blackmail, said the report.

Read the full report: Global Times

 

Read more:

Photos Emerge of China’s Military Bases on Artificial Islands

India, Russia Hope to Bag $5bn From Cruise Missile Sales

China’s Z-20 Army Helicopter Better Than US Black Hawk – GT

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

