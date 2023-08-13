fbpx

China Firms Double R&D Spending in Tech Catch-Up Bid – Nikkei

August 13, 2023

Chinese firms are desperate to develop their own innovations as trade tensions with the West and its neighbours continue to escalate


China's big state firms have been encourafged to boost investment in research.
Chinese firms have more than doubled their research and development programme spending over the last five years in a bid to make their own tech breakthroughs, the Nikkei reported.

Up until now Chinese companies have leant on Japanese, American and European technology to produce their products, the report went on, but the copycat strategy is not seen as feasible overseas. Companies listed in China spent $228 billion on research and development programmes in 2022, marking a 2.6-fold increase over the past five years.

Read the Full story: Nikkei

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

US Curbs on Investments in Critical China Tech Likely This Week

China’s Rapid R&D Revolution is Leaving the US in its Wake

US Senate backs $170-billion boost to R&D, domestic production

 

 

Sean O'Meara

India Quietly Bans Use of Chinese Parts in Military Drones
SoftBank Set to Finally See Green as Tech Valuations Jump
US Curbs on Investments in Critical China Tech Likely This Week
China Expecting Key Native Lithography Machine This Year: SCMP
US Investors Fear China Backlash Over Biden's Tech Curbs
