China Fuelling War by Selling Russia Parts for Weapons – EP

Recent data shows that China is supplying computer chips, micro-circuits and similar items estimated at around $500 million a month, as well as huge purchases of Russian oil and gas

China is “actively fuelling” and profiting from the war in Ukraine – by helping the Kremlin produce weapons via the supply of crucial components such as micro-circuits, chips and electronics to Russia, a report by Ekonomichna Pravda says, which also noted Beijing’s record imports of Russian oil and gas, at a considerably discounted price, and data from Brueghel showing supplies of semiconductors and similar items estimated at around $500 million a month – “several times higher than the average over the past four years.”

Similar trends were seen in relation to telecommunications equipment, computers and other technology, the report said, adding that Russia had “set up parallel channels for importing sanctioned goods from Western countries” as well, with Germany, “which has officially reduced its direct electronics exports to Russia several times,” increasing “supplies to Armenia from $0.5 million per month to $4-6 million in 2022.”

Read the full report: Ekonomichna Pravda (Ukrainska Pravda23).

ALSO SEE: