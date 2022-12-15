Xi Wants More Trade, Yuan-Ruble Deals With Russia – WSJ

Xi wants China and Russia to transact more deals in rubles and yuan to insulate the two against future Western sanctions

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered his officials to forge stronger economic ties with Russia and build on the strengthening trade relationship between the two countries, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Beijing policy advisers.

Xi is looking to expand Chinese purchases of Russian oil and Chinese investment in Russian infrastructure, while also transacting more deals in rubles and yuan to insulate the country against future Western sanctions.

