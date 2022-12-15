fbpx

Type to search

Energy

Xi Wants More Trade, Yuan-Ruble Deals With Russia – WSJ

December 15, 2022

Xi wants China and Russia to transact more deals in rubles and yuan to insulate the two against future Western sanctions


Russian President Vladimir Putin talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing
Xi is looking to expand Chinese purchases of Russian oil and Chinese investment in Russian infrastructure. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered his officials to forge stronger economic ties with Russia and build on the strengthening trade relationship between the two countries, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing Beijing policy advisers.

Xi is looking to expand Chinese purchases of Russian oil and Chinese investment in Russian infrastructure, while also transacting more deals in rubles and yuan to insulate the country against future Western sanctions.

Read the full report: The Wall Street Journal.

 

Read more:

 

China Carmakers Claim 31% of Russia Market After West’s Exit

 

Yuan-Rouble Dealings Skyrocket as Russia Embraces the Redback

 

India Shared List of Products with Russia, Minister Says

 

Russia Offers to Get India Big Tankers for Cheap Oil – Insider

 

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

US to Ease Penalties on Some Firms Amid 'Better' China Behaviour
US to Ease Penalties on Some Firms Amid 'Better' China Behaviour
US Chipmakers Selling Advanced Chips to China: ASML Chief
US Chipmakers Selling Advanced Chips to China: ASML Chief
India to Russia Rupee Shipments to Begin Next Week - Mint
India to Russia Rupee Shipments to Begin Next Week - Mint
US ‘Desperate’ For Better Ties, Says China on Delegation Visit
US ‘Desperate’ For Better Ties, Says China on Delegation Visit
logo

Energy

Sound Waves Found to Boost Hydrogen Electrolysis – PV
Sound Waves Found to Boost Hydrogen Electrolysis – PV
Jim Pollard 15 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com