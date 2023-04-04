fbpx

Type to search

China

China Invites Australian PM to Visit Beijing This Year – SCMP

April 4, 2023

China had issued the invitations “some time ago” but a time for trip was yet to be decided, the report said, citing sources


Australian PM Anthony Albanese meets China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali
Australian PM Anthony Albanese meets China's President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. Photo: @AlboMP Twitter.

 

China has extended an “in principle” invitation to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit Beijing later this year, the South China Morning Post reported.

Citing sources, SCMP reported that China had issued the invitations “some time ago” but a time for trip was yet to be decided. It added, however, that the visit was likely to happen in September and October.

Read the full story: SCMP

 

Also read:

Australia Bans TikTok Risking Ongoing Trade Talks With China

Australia Was China’s Top Trade Restrictions Target – Study

China Buys Australian Cotton in Anticipation of Trade Ban Lift

China Denies Alleged $9 Billion Australian Gold Doping Scandal

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Australia Bans TikTok Risking Ongoing Trade Talks With China
Australia Bans TikTok Risking Ongoing Trade Talks With China
Xi Clinches Unprecedented Third Term as China's President
Xi Clinches Unprecedented Third Term as China's President
China Denies Alleged $9 Billion Australian Gold Doping Scandal
China Denies Alleged $9 Billion Australian Gold Doping Scandal
Australia Plans New Cyber Security Agency in Policy Shake-up
Australia Plans New Cyber Security Agency in Policy Shake-up
logo

China

China’s Yuan is Now the Most Traded Currency in Russia
China’s Yuan is Now the Most Traded Currency in Russia
Jim Pollard 04 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com