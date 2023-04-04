China Invites Australian PM to Visit Beijing This Year – SCMP

China has extended an “in principle” invitation to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to visit Beijing later this year, the South China Morning Post reported.
Citing sources, SCMP reported that China had issued the invitations “some time ago” but a time for trip was yet to be decided. It added, however, that the visit was likely to happen in September and October.
Read the full story: SCMP
