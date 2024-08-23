fbpx

Musk’s Plunging Reputation Putting Australians Off Tesla – ABC

August 23, 2024

The US EV giant’s sales Down Under are falling despite the wider electric vehicle market booming – and pollsters are blaming Musk


Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks next to the company's newest Model S during the Model S Beta Event held at the Tesla factory.
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks next to the company's newest Model S during the Model S Beta Event held at the Tesla factory. Photo Reuters

 

Elon Musk’s plunging popularity since he bought social media platform Twitter is putting Australians off buying Tesla cars, ABC News reported.

A new opinion poll has revealed Tesla’s “brand health” in Australia has worsened over the past 15 months and is now negative, meaning the public has generally bad associations with the brand, the story continued. At the same time, Tesla’s Australian sales are down, while the wider EV market is booming.

It’s been a dramatic fall from grace for Tesla, the report went on, as only two years ago the US auto firm was one of the few suppliers of EVs to Australia and was seen as a clean energy pioneer.

But public opinion began to shift in late 2022 when the multi-billionaire bought Twitter, renamed it X, and overhauled its moderation policies, allowing climate misinformation, conspiracy theories and far-right hate speech to proliferate, the pollsters said.

Read the full story: ABC News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Trump Would Axe US EV Tax Credit, Open to Musk Advisor Role

Tesla Will Put Humanoid Robots to Work by 2025, Says Musk

I’ll Ban Apple Devices if OpenAI is Put in Operating System: Musk

In U-Turn, Elon Musk Says US Tariffs on Chinese EVs ‘Not Good’

‘Hello China, Goodbye India’: Musk’s Trip Seen As Snub To Modi

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

Trump Would Axe US EV Tax Credit, Open to Musk Advisor Role
EU Reduces New Tariffs on China-Made Teslas By More Than Half
Australian Banks Wind Down Loans to Carbon-Intensive Projects
China Puts 18 Satellites in Orbit in Bid to Rival Starlink
China EV-Maker BYD Weighing Up Three Sites for Mexico Plant
