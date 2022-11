China has recently begun to ease some elements of its zero-Covid policy, making it more likely to host the forum in 2023, the Straits Times said

China may host a third Belt and Road Forum in 2023 after Covid-19 put the event on hold since 2019, Xi Jinping said on Friday, the Straits Times reported, citing Reuters.

Xi Jinping announced the news at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting in Bangkok, the report said, as China begins to ease some of its zero-Covid policy restrictions.

